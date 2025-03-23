An energy efficiency program for limited income Delwareans is now open to everyone

Energize Delaware expands a program that previously targeted limited income residents.

The Home Energy Checkup and Counseling (HEC2) program provides a one-hour in-home appointment, installation of energy savings products and counseling on ways to save energy.

There is no additional cost for the program that seeks to reduce energy consumption, lower utility bills and make homes more comfortable and efficient.

Energize Delaware executive director Drew Slater says the recent spikes in energy bills was the reason to open this program up to more people.

"The Home Energy Checkup and Counseling program was initially designed towards limited income Delawareans, and we had increased it and reopened it and kind of expanded it last year,” said Slater. “And then seeing all of the high utility bills just made us kind of go back to the drawing board and decide to open it up to all Delawareans, regardless of income."

Slater notes the program provides an average of $240 in direct install measures such as LED lighting, showerheads, dusk to dawn outdoor lights, furnace filters and door sweeps.

Slater says already they’ve already seen tremendous growth in the program this year.

"We had about 228 appointments in January and February alone. So far in March, we're about halfway through the month, we have 54, and we have 110 others that have been scheduled this month," said Slater.

Slater adds this year could see an increase of up to 300% in appointments over a year ago.

You can schedule an appointment by going to the Energize Delaware website, https://www.energizedelaware.org/.