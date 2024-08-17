DNREC holds public information session for State Energy Plan update

DNREC hosted a series of public engagement meetings on Delaware’s State Energy Plan this week, making stops in Georgetown, New Castle and Dover.

The last meeting was held Thursday at the Dover Public Library.

The meetings are part of a year-long process to update the state’s energy plan, as required at least every five years. It includes plans and strategies addressing energy use, conservation and justice.

The Governor’s Energy Advisory Council spent seven months last year identifying recommendations on how to improve the energy plan. After the first round of public meetings were held last November, the council approved 82 recommendations in January.

Principal planner for energy policy with the State Energy Office Tom Noyes said these meetings are a chance for people to talk through their concerns.

“There's so much that goes into it,” Noyes said. “It's a benefit to us to have different points of view, engage in as much depth as possible so that we make sure that what we do will meet the needs of all of our citizens.”

He also said the State Energy Plan focuses on meeting the needs of all citizens.

“We will be using mapping tools and data tools to identify needs, direct programs and policies to meet needs of underserved and overburdened communities, and then measure how we're doing at reaching those communities,” Noyes said.

DNREC will release the updated State Energy Plan this fall.