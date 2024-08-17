© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

DNREC holds public information session for State Energy Plan update

Delaware Public Media | By Abigail Lee
Published August 17, 2024 at 9:13 AM EDT
DNREC logo; graphic including the sun trees, grass, water.
Milton Pratt
/
Delaware Public Media
DNREC will released the updated State Energy Plan this fall.

DNREC hosted a series of public engagement meetings on Delaware’s State Energy Plan this week, making stops in Georgetown, New Castle and Dover.

The last meeting was held Thursday at the Dover Public Library.

The meetings are part of a year-long process to update the state’s energy plan, as required at least every five years. It includes plans and strategies addressing energy use, conservation and justice.

The Governor’s Energy Advisory Council spent seven months last year identifying recommendations on how to improve the energy plan. After the first round of public meetings were held last November, the council approved 82 recommendations in January.

Principal planner for energy policy with the State Energy Office Tom Noyes said these meetings are a chance for people to talk through their concerns.

“There's so much that goes into it,” Noyes said. “It's a benefit to us to have different points of view, engage in as much depth as possible so that we make sure that what we do will meet the needs of all of our citizens.”

He also said the State Energy Plan focuses on meeting the needs of all citizens.

“We will be using mapping tools and data tools to identify needs, direct programs and policies to meet needs of underserved and overburdened communities, and then measure how we're doing at reaching those communities,” Noyes said.

DNREC will release the updated State Energy Plan this fall.
Tags
Science, Health, Tech DNRECenergy conservationenergy efficiency
Abigail Lee
With degrees in journalism and women’s and gender studies, Abigail Lee aims for her work to be informed and inspired by both.

She is especially interested in rural journalism and social justice stories, which came from her time with NPR-affiliate KBIA at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo.

She speaks English and Russian fluently, some French, and very little Spanish (for now!)
See stories by Abigail Lee
Related Content
Load More