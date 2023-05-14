© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Delaware Headlines

Energize Delaware awards grants to retrofit homes in disadvantaged communities

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published May 14, 2023 at 8:14 PM EDT
Grant announcement.jpg
Energize Delaware
/
Energize Delaware announces $2 million in Empowerment Grant funds to Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County, Sussex County Habitat for Humanity, and the Milford Housing Development.

Energize Delaware awards $2 million for energy resilient and healthy homes to three organizations up and down the state.

The money was awarded equally to Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County, Sussex County Habitat for Humanity, and the Milford Housing Development.

With the money each organization will be able to help 20-to-30 homes according to Energize Delaware.

The Empowerment Grant Program looks to identify and support collaborative efforts to bring healthy, safe, and cost saving energy to underserved communities.

The grants focus on clean renewable energy, energy efficiency, climate resiliency, and/or economic development and include direct investment in community outreach, education, and engagement.

Jim Purcell is the Development Director for Energize Delaware’s Empowerment Grant. He explains how they pick homes to work.

"These homes were selected because in Delaware we have quite an old housing stock issue, and many of these homes are still on oil. Many of these homes have poor insulation," said Purcell.

Purcell notes many people who live in these homes don’t have the money to make the upgrades, and they’re either at 80% of average median income or 300% of poverty.

"This is our largest grant to date, $2 million over the next two years for energy resilient healthy homes,” said Purcell. “These grantees will be going into some of the most disadvantaged communities in Delaware where the housing stock is in very poor shape."

Purcell adds they will do an energy audit to improve the energy efficiency of the homes as well as looking for safety hazards, mold, mildew, and other environmental issues so they can do a holistic, deeper retrofit of the homes.

