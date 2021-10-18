-
Delaware is piloting a new electronic ballot marking and cloud-based storage system for a limited population of voters during its presidential primary…
Early voting is now law in Delaware, but it won’t go into effect until 2022.Gov. John Carney (D) signed the legislation sponsored by State Rep. David…
Legislation instituting early voting in Delaware and giving Delaware Tech help with deferred maintenance is on its way to Gov. John Carney.The Delaware…
Democratic state lawmakers are trying to revamp the First State’s voting system.Delaware House members have introduced three pieces of legislation they…
Some state lawmakers say they may try again to pass early voting legislation in Delaware.The House passed early voting legislation in June along party…
Delaware House Democrats are pushing for an expansion of voting rights in the First State with a pair of bills passed last week.Legislation sponsored by…
Delawareans unable to make it to the polls on Election Day could see some relief under a new bill.The bill from Rep. David Bentz (D-Christiana) would…