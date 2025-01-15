Delaware State Senate special election date set for Feb. 15 to fill two vacated seats

Special elections to fill two open Delaware State Senate seats will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The elections are to fill the vacancies created by departures of Congresswoman Sarah McBride and Lt.-Gov. Elect Kyle Evans Gay.

The race for 1st District Wilmington-area seat pits the Democratic candidate — United Way of Delaware COO Dan Cruce — against the GOP’s choice — retired Brandywine School District special education teacher Steve Washington,

Former Democratic State Rep. Ray Seigfried seeks 5th District Talleyville-area seat. He faces the Republican candidate — retired DuPont supply chain manager Brent Burdge.

Day-of voting will be at residents’ normal polling locations with the exception of three changes in the 5th District:



07-05 Forwood Elementary School, 1900 Westminster Dr., Wilmington, DE 19810

07-13 Forwood Elementary School, 1900 Westminster Dr., Wilmington, DE 19810

12-02 Brandywine High School, 1400 Foulk Rd., Wilmington, DE 19803

Polling locations can be found at de.gov/voteplaces .

Early voting will take place from Feb. 4 to Feb. 13 at the Claymont Community Center and the Police Athletic League of Wilmington.

Specific dates and times for early voting can be found for District 1 voters here and District 5 voters here.

Residents who are not yet registered to vote must do so by Feb. 5 to vote in the special election. More information about how to register to vote can be found here.