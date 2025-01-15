© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Delaware State Senate special election date set for Feb. 15 to fill two vacated seats

Delaware Public Media | By Sarah Petrowich
Published January 15, 2025 at 2:22 PM EST
The Delaware Primary produced some surprising results across the ballot.
Delaware Public Media
The Delaware Primary produced some surprising results across the ballot.

Special elections to fill two open Delaware State Senate seats will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The elections are to fill the vacancies created by departures of Congresswoman Sarah McBride and Lt.-Gov. Elect Kyle Evans Gay.

The race for 1st District Wilmington-area seat pits the Democratic candidate — United Way of Delaware COO Dan Cruce — against the GOP’s choice — retired Brandywine School District special education teacher Steve Washington,

Former Democratic State Rep. Ray Seigfried seeks 5th District Talleyville-area seat. He faces the Republican candidate — retired DuPont supply chain manager Brent Burdge.

Day-of voting will be at residents’ normal polling locations with the exception of three changes in the 5th District:

  • 07-05 Forwood Elementary School, 1900 Westminster Dr., Wilmington, DE 19810
  • 07-13 Forwood Elementary School, 1900 Westminster Dr., Wilmington, DE 19810
  • 12-02 Brandywine High School, 1400 Foulk Rd., Wilmington, DE 19803

Polling locations can be found at de.gov/voteplaces.

Early voting will take place from Feb. 4 to Feb. 13 at the Claymont Community Center and the Police Athletic League of Wilmington.

Specific dates and times for early voting can be found for District 1 voters here and District 5 voters here.

Residents who are not yet registered to vote must do so by Feb. 5 to vote in the special election. More information about how to register to vote can be found here.
Tags
Politics & Government special electionDelaware State Senate1st district vacancy5th State Senate DistrictDepartment of ElectionsEarly voting
Sarah Petrowich
Before residing in Dover, Delaware, Sarah Petrowich moved around the country with her family, spending eight years in Fairbanks, Alaska, 10 years in Carbondale, Illinois and four years in Indianapolis, Indiana. She graduated from the University of Missouri in 2023 with a dual degree in Journalism and Political Science.
See stories by Sarah Petrowich
Related Content
Load More