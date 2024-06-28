Delaware Supreme Court upholds early voting, permanent absentee for 2024 election, additional lawsuit possible

The Delaware Supreme Court reverses a February Superior Court decision to strike down early voting and permanent absentee voting.

In Friday's unanimous ruling, Justice Gary Traynor wrote in the court's opinion that plaintiffs, State Sen. Gerald Hocker (R-Ocean View) and Michael Mennella, lacked standing to bring the case forward.

"Because we conclude that the plaintiffs have not met their burden of establishing imminent or particularized harm—crucial standing elements—our answer to the question is dispositive... We have concluded that neither of the plaintiffs has standing and therefore reverse the judgment of the Superior Court," Traynor wrote.

Traynor writes because the court determined the plaintiffs do not have standing, the court did not proceed with weighing in on the arguments that Delaware's permanent absentee and early voting statutes are unconstitutional.

Jane Brady, the plaintiff's attorney, says other potential plaintiff's have already reached out to her who could better meet the standing requirements, and another case could be filed before the upcoming November election.

"Other candidates have already called me wanting to pursue this because they were awaiting the decision. So I respect the court's conclusion that it was too far away, but I don't agree with it because it is an issue that will be recurring," she said

In the Delaware Superior Court's initial February ruling, Judge Mark Conner noted the state's constitution marks one particular day for the general election, biennially on the Tuesday after the first Monday in the month of November, while the early voting statute permits voting in person at least 10 days before an election, which he wrote is an "obvious" conflict.

Additionally, Conner wrote: "By granting indefinite absentee voting to those who are unable to vote in a single election, Delaware's Permanent Absentee Voting Statute impermissibly extends beyond the limited authority granted to the General Assembly by our Constitution."

The Supreme Court's decision to overturn the Superior Court's decision will allow early voting and permanent absentee voting in all primary, general and special elections.

In a joint statement, Senate President Pro Tempore Dave Sokola (D-Newark), Senate Majority Leader Bryan Townsend (D-Newark) and Senate Majority Whip Elizabeth Lockman wrote:

“We are grateful to the Delaware Supreme Court for handing down a ruling on this appeal in time for the Delaware Department of Elections to restore early voting and permanent absentee voting in time for the upcoming primaries and general election. Voters never should have experienced this level of confusion about their voting rights."

According to the Department of Justice, in the last election, 56,000 Delawareans used early voting and roughly 21,000 — including veterans, the disabled, and caregivers — used permanent absentee ballots.

Vote by mail and same-day voter registration remain unconstitutional per a 2022 state Supreme Court decision.