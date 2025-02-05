Early voting for State Senate special elections underway

Early voting is underway for the State Senate special elections, filling two seats vacated by Congresswoman Sarah McBride and Lt. Gov. Kyle Evans Gay.

Early voting for the Wilmington and Talleyville-area seats started Tuesday and will continue through Feb. 13 at the Claymont Community Center and the Police Athletic League of Wilmington.

Voting is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. over the next two weeks with a change of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 7 through Feb. 11.

Democrat and United Way of Delaware COO Dan Cruce, Republican and Retired Brandywine School District special education teacher Steve Washington and nonpartisan candidate Riley “Liv” Figliola face off to fill McBride’s District 1 seat.

Democratic Former State Rep. Ray Seigfried and Republican and retired DuPont supply chain manager Brent Burdge vie to fill Gay’s District 5 seat.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on special election day, Saturday, Feb.15.

You can find more information about your Senate district and your polling location here.