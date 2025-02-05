© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Early voting for State Senate special elections underway

Delaware Public Media | By Sarah Petrowich
Published February 5, 2025 at 10:44 AM EST

Early voting is underway for the State Senate special elections, filling two seats vacated by Congresswoman Sarah McBride and Lt. Gov. Kyle Evans Gay.

Early voting for the Wilmington and Talleyville-area seats started Tuesday and will continue through Feb. 13 at the Claymont Community Center and the Police Athletic League of Wilmington.

Voting is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. over the next two weeks with a change of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 7 through Feb. 11.

Democrat and United Way of Delaware COO Dan Cruce, Republican and Retired Brandywine School District special education teacher Steve Washington and nonpartisan candidate Riley “Liv” Figliola face off to fill McBride’s District 1 seat.

Democratic Former State Rep. Ray Seigfried and Republican and retired DuPont supply chain manager Brent Burdge vie to fill Gay’s District 5 seat.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on special election day, Saturday, Feb.15.

You can find more information about your Senate district and your polling location here.
Tags
Politics & Government Early voting5th State Senate District1st district vacancyDepartment of Electionsspecial election
Sarah Petrowich
Before residing in Dover, Delaware, Sarah Petrowich moved around the country with her family, spending eight years in Fairbanks, Alaska, 10 years in Carbondale, Illinois and four years in Indianapolis, Indiana. She graduated from the University of Missouri in 2023 with a dual degree in Journalism and Political Science.
See stories by Sarah Petrowich
Related Content
Load More