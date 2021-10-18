-
The City of Seaford has alerted residents that one of its wells exceeded the EPA’s limit for radium. Radium is a naturally-occurring radioactive metal…
-
A non-profit organization has new information about tap water quality in the First State. The Environmental Working Group (EWG) has released its updated…
-
Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) says it’s working to put state funding towards water infrastructure in…
-
The Lewes Board of Public Works has found elevated levels of lead in the drinking water of three homes. That’s out of ten samples taken roughly three…
-
Ongoing concerns about Sussex County water contamination have environmentalists stressing the importance of Southern Delaware homeowners getting their…
-
More tests from the Environmental Protection Agency have revealed contamination in homeowner water supplied by private wells in the Blades areaThe state…
-
The new carbon filtration system in the Town of Blades has effectively lowered contaminants like perfluorinated compounds in the town’s drinking water,…
-
The Town of Blades is the third site in Delaware to have high levels of chemical compounds called PFCs since 2014, but the first of these three where…
-
Mountaire Farms met with Millsboro-area residents Wednesday night to start a public dialogue about frustrations regarding elevated nitrate levels in…
-
Mountaire Farms is working with the state to offer Millsboro residents a solution for their contaminated wells, but some residents say they feel the…