Delaware to receive $75.8 million in federal funding for water infrastructure projects

Delaware is getting almost $76 million dollars in federal funding for water infrastructure projects from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Delaware was awarded seven grants in total by the Environmental Protection Agency for infrastructure projects in local communities to protect public health and restore water quality.

"We're going to see projects that are in the many types of categories, but mainly we're addressing we're moving lead service lines, mitigating PFAS contamination, increasing storage and water pressure, and then of course doing some maintenance on replacing old distribution systems," Sandi Spiegel, program administrator of Delaware’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.

She says her department will see the bulk of the funding.

"Going across seven grants and two departments, the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund - the one that I administer - is under the Department of Health and Social Services, we're getting four of those grants, and they total about $60 million. Our program typically is awarded about 11 million in federal grants each year to provide low interest loans to water utilities for infrastructure improvements. This year we're receiving five times that amount, and for the next 4 years after this year," said Spiegel.

Spiegel adds these extra funds over the next five years will help fund work in places like Dover, Wilmington, Newark, Magnolia, and Frederica, as well as manufactured home communities.

“All Delawareans deserve clean water. This investment from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help us deliver on this promise, especially for our most vulnerable neighbors,” said Governor John Carney. “These resources will allow Delaware to make improvements to drinking water and wastewater systems that we have been talking about for decades. Over the next several years, we will make loans and grants that will make water cleaner for our residents and communities.”