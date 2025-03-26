Dover City Council approves first steps to address forever chemical in drinking water

Dover City Council approves a feasibility and design study to eliminate so-called ‘forever chemicals’ in drinking water.

The EPA finds most Delaware drinking water meets federal PFAS standards. But there are still places with samples containing levels of the chemicals high enough to threaten public health.

High levels of PFAS were found at Dover Air Force Base as well as three off-base locations.

Dover has a committee working to decrease PFAS levels in the city. It was awarded an $885 thousand grant to help cover the cost of that work, according to Dover’s water and wastewater director Jason Lyon.

“This would be a feasibility study and then a full design for any upgrades that could be done at our treatment plant to counteract the PFAS regulations that are coming, which will be enacted in earnest in 2029,” Lyon said. “So we have a little bit of time.”

City Council unanimously approved $191 thousand for an engineering consultant to conduct the study. The grant was awarded to the city through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Lyon said the grant ensures this study will not cost city taxpayers as they work to address any issues.

“These are forever chemicals, PFAs, PFOA…” Lyons said. “These chemicals get into the groundwater by way of nonstick cookware or fire retardant spray, a plethora of different types of things that leachate through the ground into the drinking water. So with that being said, we are being proactive.”

The EPA’s regulations require public water systems to monitor water by 2027. It will require them to take any needed action to reduce PFAS in 2029.

Once the feasibility and design study is complete, Lyon plans for leftover funds from the grant to go toward construction and improvements to the water system.