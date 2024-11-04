© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Delaware to reopen Joint Information Center for election day

Delaware Public Media | By Abigail Lee
Published November 4, 2024 at 5:35 PM EST
Delaware Public Media

Delaware’s Joint Information Center for elections will be operating again tomorrow during the general election.

The state’s Joint Information Center tackles concerns raised throughout the state on election day.

The JIC is an effort involving the state Dept. of Elections, Dept. of Justice and other state agencies. The center was open for the primaries where there were two instances of misinformation on social media. Both posts were taken down after being reported.

Delaware Department of Elections community relations officer Cathleen Hartsky-Carter said their first step in combating misinformation is to publish accurate, reliable information on state social media.

“There's a lot of crunch time in those two weeks before the election, but we are fully prepared for Election Day tomorrow. Looking forward to it, we should have results ready by 11:59 on election night.”

The Dept. of Justice is one key party in the JIC. The U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware announced Assistant United States Attorney Shamoor Anis will serve as the District Election Officer for the District of Delaware.

The position's responsibilities include overseeing election day and voting rights concerns that the JIC is in place to address.

Hartsky-Carter said she thinks everything is in order for election day, but she anticipates electioneering will be the most common issue.

“There is a sacred zone from 50 feet out to the polling place where there is no electioneering, there's no discussion about different candidates, and it is intended for voters to just be able to go and vote their secret ballot.”

Hartsky-Carter added Delaware law permits slogans, but anything with candidate’s names are not allowed into a polling place.
