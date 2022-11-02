Delawareans are taking advantage of early voting option

Early voting is underway in Delaware, and one county is seeing more than half the number of early voters.

The Department of Elections says - as of 11 am Wednesday - 24,648 people had voted early in Delaware. 12,980 of those votes were in Sussex County with 7,831 in New Castle County, and 3,837 in Kent County.

The Department of Elections also reports when absentee and early voting are combined - 25,858 Democrats have voted already - along with 11,539 Republicans, 6,117 either no party or Independents, and 763 from other political parties.

But Cathleen Hartsky-Carter with the Department of Elections says early and absentee votes won’t be counted until the polls are closed for everyone.

"We don't tabulate any votes until 8:00 p.m. on Election night. We start preparing and scanning the votes this Friday November 4th, and they're in public meetings that these ballots are prepared and scanned. And those meetings continue through Election Day November 8th."

Hartsky-Carter says the early reports on early voting so far from election officers and voters are positive. Election officials say turnout is steady but not the rush you can see on Election Day while voters describe the process as in-and-out according to Hartsky-Carter.

She says you have through the weekend to vote early.

"From today until Sunday November 6th the early voting sites in each county are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. So voters can still take advantage of the early voting opportunity."

You can go to the Department of Elections website for early voting sites as well as any other voting information on Election Day.

Early voters can vote at any early voting site in your county, but on Election Day you can only vote at your district site.