Higher education was the focus of today’s Joint Finance Committee hearings. With the pandemic creating revenue uncertainty, Delaware’s public college and…
Colleges and universities in Delaware are taking a hit from the coronavirus outbreak. Just how big financial losses will be depends on whether schools are…
Delaware’s Division of Public Health (DPH) is looking for volunteers for an emergency preparedness exercise it plans to hold later this month. The three…
The Bond Bill committee heard from the First State’s institutions of higher education Wednesday and deferred maintenace was at the heart of their…
Delaware Technical Community College and Christiana Care Health System have received a $1 million grant to teach gene editing to community college…
Delaware Technical Community College is continuing to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels. The four-campus community college unveiled the last of nine…
Del Tech is expanding its training curriculum with the help of a $3.5 million federal America's Promise grant from the US Department of Labor. 600 under…
Delaware Technical Community College is potentially severing ties with University of Delaware faculty who help run an accelerated learning program for…
A unique program called Generation is hoping to increase employment for Delaware’s under – and unemployed.25-year-old Delaware resident Brianna Generette…
Delaware Technical & Community College unveiled plans to introduce a bachelor’s degree in nursing Tuesday. School president Mark Brainard made the…