Delaware Tech’s Dover campus holds ribbon cutting for newly renovated Terry Building

Delaware Technical Community College celebrates the completed renovation of the Terry Building on its Dover campus.

Del Tech held a ribbon cutting Wednesday for the newly renovated Terry Building.

Paul Morris is the Vice President and Campus Director at Del Tech’s Terry Campus. He says the 66,350-square-foot building is essentially a new structure on campus.

"We actually took this building, which is our main building on the campus, all the way down to the steel, and rebuilt the entire building. It was in dire repair, in need of repair. As we kind of pulled the layers of the onion, there was more and more things that had to be done. So it's pretty much a brand new building," said Morris

Construction included upgrading the building’s facade with more welcoming, pleasing large mirrored windows creating a grand entryway for the building.

Other improvements include new restroom facilities and an upgraded HVAC system.

"We had to kind of misplace our students and faculty and staff in other buildings. Major transformation on the campus, and it's great to be back in the building and having all our students,” said Morris. “We included in the building and the renovation a Student Success Center. So now when students come in it's all one stop shopping. Everything they need is in one area."

That Student Success Center in the Terry Building gives students access to various services to help support student success in one spot.

Students can study there, eat there, buy supplies and deal with administrative issues all at the Student Success Center.

That has been open since the fall, and officials say it has become a popular spot on campus.

Funding for the project came from legislation passed by the General Assembly and signed into law by former Gov. John Carney in 2019.