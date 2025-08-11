Delaware Tech receives $50 thousand grant to cover 17 students' tuitions

The Metallica Scholars Initiative awarded a $50 thousand grant to the Delaware Technical Community College.

Delaware Tech joined the Metallica Scholars Initiative last year. Once schools join, they receive $75 thousand that goes toward workforce development programs. Delaware Tech collected that grant last summer.

Metallica guitarist and lead singer James Hetfield said he wants to break the stigma of working in the trades by awarding funds and resources to students, according to a Delaware Tech press release.

“Trade skills are vital to society, and what’s even more important is to support the many folks who are trying to create a career by learning and using these skills,” Hetfield said. “I am so proud - we all are - to see how this program is changing lives by providing much-needed resources to empower students, and it’s great that we’re able to make our biggest grant yet to support these students and the future workforce.”

The $50 thousand awarded this year will cover tuition for eight aspiring certified nursing assistants at Georgetown’s Owens Campus and nine aspiring emergency medical technicians at Dover’s Terry Campus.

Delaware Tech’s associate vice president of workforce development and community education Chris Moody said MSI grants help fill gaps in the workforce and reduce financial barriers for students.

“It provides a clear path to employment, and it supports economic development,” Moody said. “And then from an employer perspective, it strengthens our collaboration with local employers to enhance job placement and improve career outcomes and upward mobility for our students.”

Delaware Tech has not yet selected the students who will have their tuition covered, but they will likely be in cohorts in the upcoming fall and spring semesters.

Moody said it’s good news for students and Delaware’s workforce.

“It's really assisting with the employer pipeline need,” Moody said. “Obviously, in Delaware there's several high-demand industry, trades openings throughout the state. So, Delaware Tech responds to that by creating training programs, short-term training programs.”

Metallica members and management created the nonprofit All Within My Hands, which partners with the American Association of Community Colleges in 2019 to head of the MSI.

Moody said Del Tech’s training programs often lead students to employment after receiving certificates and passing licensure exams.

MSI brought $3 million in grants to 75 community colleges and 10 thousand students this year, extending to all 50 states as of 2024.