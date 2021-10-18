-
President Biden taps Delaware State University's president to be his lead advisor on Historically Black Colleges and Universities issues nationwide. Tony…
Delawareans are playing a big role in pushing for more federal funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities. It’s HBCU week, and Delaware…
Delaware State University is now part of the National Science Foundation’s (NSF) Innovation Corps. DSU joins the I-Corps’ new northeast hub - led by…
DSU says it’s the first HBCU in the country to acquire another institution of higher education. The deal announced last year became official Thursday,…
DSU is getting $1.9 million over the next four years through the American Rescue Plan to establish a Delaware Integrated Behavioral Health Workforce…
Education took center stage on the Bond Bill committee's final day of public hearings as lawmakers heard from public schools and universities. The…
Both of Delaware’s major universities will require students to be vaccinated in order to return to campus this fall. Delaware State University announced…
Delaware State University is planning for an on-site graduation ceremony for both the class of 2020 and 2021 in the first weekend of May.DSU will hold…
Higher education was the focus of today’s Joint Finance Committee hearings. With the pandemic creating revenue uncertainty, Delaware’s public college and…
The City of Wilmington may be one step closer to reparations for systemic racism.After more than an hour of debate Thursday, Wilmington City Council…