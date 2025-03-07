Delaware AG and colleagues claim two victories over the Trump Administration in federal court

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings and other state attorneys general score federal court victories in two separate cases against the Trump Administration.

In the first ruling, a federal court issued a nationwide preliminary injunction preventing the Trump Administration from cutting billions of dollars in funds supporting medical and public health research at universities and research institutions.

The Delaware AG’s office says this ruling preserves more than $13 million for research in Delaware at the University of Delaware, Delaware State University and other facilities in the state.

That work includes biomedical research programs into Alzheimer’s and Parkinson disease, breast cancer and AI-assisted analysis of medical imaging.

“These rulings make crystal clear what the Trump Administration’s disregard for the rule of law could cost millions of Americans in red states and blue alike,” said Jennings. “These funds benefit every woman, man, and child in our state. Whether you voted for me or not, I’m going to fight for you. I’m grateful to the Courts for enforcing the rule of law and the constitution, and to all of the leaders in Delaware who have helped our little state punch above its weight in this fight.”

Another federal judge issued a separate preliminary injunction blocking the attempt to freeze funding for essential agency grants, loans and other financial assistance programs.

That ruling in a case against The Office of Management & Budget will protect over $5 billion in federal funds appropriated to the First State, according to Delaware DOJ.

Those funds support health care, education, public safety, housing and infrastructure initiatives statewide.

“The Trump Administration’s repeated and unlawful attempts to freeze congressionally appropriated funding will cause irreparable harm to Delawareans,” said State Treasurer Colleen Davis. “Our people rely on federal funds for services ranging from health insurance to higher education, scientific research, child advocacy, animal welfare, and much more – and freezing those funds is both unconstitutional and immoral. I will continue to fight alongside Attorney General Jennings to protect Delawareans from this administration’s attacks on the rule of law.”

The Rhode Island judge ruled the states demonstrated a high likelihood of success that the funding freeze was unlawful.