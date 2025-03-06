Delaware State University to implement AI gun detection technology this month

Delaware State University adds AI gun detection technology to its campus security efforts.

The ZeroEyes system is set to be implemented this month on DSU’s campus.

The school had a fatal shooting outside of a dormitory in April last year and shots fired at off-campus apartments in September.

DSU vice president for student affairs and superintendent of police James Overton said this type of system adds a layer of protection to those on campus.

“It's almost like a sign that radar is being run, or Lidar is being run up ahead on the street or highway,” Overton said. “And when folks see that sign, they may slow down. And with something like this, if they know that we have systems that may detect new weapons, they may think twice about coming here.”

ZeroEyes technology plugs into existing security cameras and sends potential threats to the ZeroEyes Operations Center, which operates 24/7 year-round.

If the threat is confirmed, the center sends out alerts to local law enforcement and school administrators that include a visual description, gun type and location. That can all happen in as fast as five seconds.

“It's just that extra layer for us and confidence to our student body and to our campus community that we're doing everything that we can to prevent new weapons from being overcome on campus and doing harm,” Overton said.

Delaware-based security integration company Advantech identified the areas needing extra security on campus, though DSU is not releasing the number of cameras that will be using ZeroEyes technology.

The Appoquinimink School District implemented this same AI tech in 2023, and DSU is set to follow suit this month.