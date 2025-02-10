© 2025 Delaware Public Media
DSU plane piloted by aviation students has a crash landing

Delaware Public Media | By Abigail Lee
Published February 10, 2025 at 3:34 PM EST
A Delaware State University aircraft crashed in Kent County Friday. Two aviation students were on board for a training flight, with one acting as a student pilot.

Both suffered minor injuries.

The plane landed in the grass at the Delaware Airpark near Cheswold and flipped over.

The Federal Aviation Administration opened an investigation into the incident. The National Transportation Safety Board is also involved.

DSU has not confirmed a reason behind the crash, though several news outlets reported the plane ran out of fuel during landing.

DSU will likely release an official explanation as the FAA investigation proceeds.

The two students were back in school Monday.
