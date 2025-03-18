© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A DSU researcher is awarded patents for a system could boost production of biofuels and bioenergy

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published March 18, 2025 at 12:30 PM EDT
Bertrand Hankoua holds one of the patent award plaques in connection with his Miscanthus plant propagation innovation. To his right is a computer screen picture of a mass of Miscanthus that was prolifically grown from a single tiller shoot.
Delaware State University
Bertrand Hankoua holds one of the patent award plaques in connection with his Miscanthus plant propagation innovation. To his right is a computer screen picture of a mass of Miscanthus that was prolifically grown from a single tiller shoot.

A researcher at Delaware State University is awarded patents for a plant propagation system.

Bertrand Hankoua, an assistant professor in DSU’s Department of Human Ecology, was awarded a series of three patents, along with Ayalew Osena, a former DSU postdoctoral researcher who is now at the University of North Carolina in Greensboro. 

"The patent was trying to address problems related to the propagation of Miscanthus x giganteus, which is a very important system for many applications," said Hankoua.

This could lead to an increase in the production of biofuels, bioenergy and high-valued chemicals.

The title for all of the patents is System for Rapid, Robust, and Efficient in vitro Mass Propagation of MISCANTHUS x GIGANTEUS.

The Miscanthus x giganteus, while highly desired, is tough to mass reproduce, but they’ve done that at DSU’s research farm in Smyrna, where 50 plants planted in 2016 now look like a jungle.

Hankoua – the primary inventor on these patents – says the next step is licensing the technology locally, nationally and internationally to perennial grass growers for various applications.

"Biofuel, animal bedding, phytoremediation, bioelectricity," said Hankoua.

The hope is the patents could dramatically reduce the planting cost of a major energy crop.

The plan is to focus on licenses for those who massively produce and commercialize Miscanthus x Giganteus seedlings.
Tags
News delaware state universityDSUBiofuelspatents
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
See stories by Joe Irizarry