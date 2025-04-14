HBCU students developing AgriTech solutions win money and get tips on moving their ideas forward

Delaware State University and Capital One host a pitch competition for HBCU students developing AgriTech products.

The competition at DSU included $225,000 in seed funding for winning pitches as well as a chance to participate in an accelerator program for their projects.

That accelerator program will give them entrepreneurial support to help advance their projects.

Joe Westcott is the Capital One Delaware Market President.

"It's a first of its kind event that we're super excited about. Kind of looking to the next generation to amplify their ideas around how technology and AI can be utilized to solve problems in the agricultural, ag tech industries," said Westcott.

All projects were developed by students, and Westcott notes there was pre-accelerator support to help them prep their pitches.

He adds the event also included middle and high school students.

The competition also gave the students a chance to get tips from experts including Daymond John from Shark Tank, Rap Snacks CEO James Lindsay and others.

John announced a $5,000 endowment fund for DSU’s College of Agriculture, Science, and Technology.

Jerry Benn is a DSU Computer Science major who was part of a team presenting Yield Doc, an AI diagnostic app for farmers to get immediate solutions for diseased crops.

"Them coming out here helps us feel like we're noticed that we're actually doing something, we're being seen, we're not just working in the dark, praying for a moment,” said Benn. “Actually, it feels nice to be recognized for what we're doing out here."

Andrew Bowns is also a DSU Computer Science major presenting Yield Doc. He says this competition is letting students shine.

"It really hopes to show that we are not just maybe a number. You can be whatever you really and truly want to be, as long as you put your mind to it," said Bowns.

Gov. Matt Meyer and Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester were also among the speakers at Monday’s competition which also included middle and high school students.

The winners included Code Differently, creators of Solution Station, and they received a $50,000 check for winning the Middle/High School category of the Innovation Venture pitch competition.

Delaware State University students, creators of Agribonum, received a $75,000 check for winning the undergraduate level category, and Morgan State University students, creators of AgroVision received a $100,000 check for winning the graduate level category.