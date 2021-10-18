-
The Delaware Army National Guard cuts the ribbon on a new maintenance facility at its River Road training site in New Castle. The new state-of-the-art…
-
The Delaware National Guard is heading to Washington D.C. to support law enforcement after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building. After Pro-Trump…
-
The 166th Airlift Wing conducts a training scenario at the Delaware Air National Guard Base at the New Castle County Airport this week. Exercises during…
-
The First State is mourning the death of the first woman to lead the Delaware National Guard.Major General Carol Timmons died Sunday at the age of 62. She…
-
The Federal Government apparently requested the Delaware National Guard to assist with response to protests in Washington, D.C., Monday. Gov. John Carney…
-
The Delaware Army National Guard is preparing to provide medical, dental and optometry services to thousands of Kent County residents next year. The…
-
The Delaware National Guard will have a new Adjutant General early next year.Gov. John Carney has nominated Brig. Gen. Michael Berry to the post.He’ll…
-
Florence may have left the Carolinas, but she’s left havoc in her wake. And a number of local groups are pitching in to help with recovery efforts. The…
-
The Delaware Art Museum is opening a new exhibition that reflects on the 1968 occupation of Wilmington by the National Guard. The museum commissioned…
-
The Delaware National Guard recently assembled its Class of 2018 Honorary Commanders. The Honorary Commanders were officially sworn in during a meeting of…