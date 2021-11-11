Delaware's veterans are remembered on Veterans Day

Veterans and elected officials gathered at Veterans Memorial Park in New Castle to commemorate Veterans Day.

The event at War Memorial Plaza paid homage to veterans, and included the presentation of colors, playing of taps, and organizations around the state saluting wreaths honoring Delaware’s many vets.

Gov. John Carney added it's important to remember veterans and the sacrifices they’ve made.

"I'm thinking today as I always do when I'm in this place about the service and sacrifice of so many Delawareans," said =Carney. "The common thread when you think about it from one war to the next, from one generation to the next throughout our history is a commitment to honor and self-sacrifice that represents the best in all of us."

Carney added it’s an honor to be Commander in Chief of the Delaware National Guard.

He noted their work over the last 20 months helping with the state’s COVID-19 response, as well as deployments overseas, to Washington DC on January 6, and to provide security for President Biden’s inauguration. He also highlighted the assistance the Guard provided in Wilmington in response to flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

General Frank Vavala, retired Adjutant General of the Delaware National Guard, was the keynote speaker.

"From one generation to the next young men and women have willingly joined the ranks of America's service components," said Vavala. "They were all aware of their obligations as citizens of the greatest nation on Earth. They answered its call. They served and are serving the United States of America with courage and commitment just as all of you did."

World War II vet Ray Firmani was also honored with the coin of excellence. The 100-year-old completed 25 missions in France and Germany as a B-17 co-pilot.

