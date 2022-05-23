Executive order activates Delaware National Guard to help at Stockley Center

Gov. John Carney issues an executive order activating the Delaware National Guard to assist at the Stockley Center.

Executive Order 55 calls for members of the Delaware National Guard to serve at the 50-bed medical facility that serves individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The Stockley Center faces staff shortages because of a recent increase in COVID-19 community levels as well as industry-wide staffing shortages.

The facility is managed by the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, and the order authorizes Guard members who are certified nursing assistants, registered nurses, or other health care providers to help at the Stockley Center.

“The Delaware National Guard has stepped up time and time again to help our community,” said Gov. Carney. “COVID-19 has had a profound impact on our state, causing staffing issues in many industries, including health care. This facility cares for some of our most vulnerable Delawareans. I want to thank General Berry and the Delaware National Guard for their service.”

The order took effect at 6 p.m. on Sunday night, and it will remain in place until it is terminated.