Gov. Carney activates Delaware National Guard to assist with hurricane response in Florida

The Delaware National Guard is activated by Gov. John Carney to help with Hurricane Milton response in Florida.

The 100 service members will drive down to Florida in about 45 vehicles starting on Thursday.

“It's going to be high water response vehicles, there's going to be a large wrecker tow truck as well as a few other supplies that are needed down in Florida. So they should arrive by the end of this weekend. It's a multi-day trip to get down there, but we responded with less than 48 hours to be able to go support those relief efforts that we know are going to be needed,” said Major Bernie Kale, director of public affairs for the Delaware National Guard.

The storm is forecasted to cause devastating damage from a dangerous storm surge, hurricane-force winds and widespread flooding.

Kale notes this is a 10-day mission in Florida, but it could be extended or cut short depending on the situation.

He adds they’re prepared do whatever is asked of them

"They're going to be doing mostly once they get down is road clearing, tree cutting, debris clearing and things like that, but once they get down there, they'll get more specific orders. But for this mission with the Delaware Guardsman, they're going to be doing what's known as general purpose. So just like you said, whatever is needed, they will be able to do," said Kale.

Recently, the Delaware Emergency Management Agency along with the Delaware State Fire School deployed the Swift Water Rescue Team to North Carolina to assist in response and recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene.