James Benson is the Delaware National Guard's new Adjutant General

The Delaware National Guard has a new Adjutant General.

Major General James Benson officially became Adjutant General during an April 6 Change of Command Ceremony at Delaware State University in Dover.

Benson notes it’s a distinguished honor to be selected by Governor Matt Meyer to serve the soldiers and citizens of Delaware.

He says he has a few priorities as Adjutant General.

"Readiness, always have to have soldiers and airmen ready to perform any mission here within the state or also overseas, or any deployment, training and ready for deployment, and then also with readiness comes recruitment, retention, safety, those are definitely the priorities," said Benson.

He adds partnerships are also a priority to help the community better understand what the National Guard does.

Benson takes over for Major General Michael Berry who retired.

Benson believes his experience serving under Berry and others over the years will be a big help as he witnessed how they all handled different situations.

He says his own experience is also useful.

"It is big shoes to fill,” said Benson. “I believe that my very successful leadership opportunities and also command positions along the way working with the Army and Air National Guard will enable me to not only continue but elevate the Delaware National Guard."

Benson is also the first Black Adjutant General ever in Delaware.