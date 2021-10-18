-
After being closed for fifteen months, the Delaware Children’s Museum finally welcomes patrons back this month. Guests can return June 18th, with new…
-
Relying so heavily on a hands-on experience, many children’s museums around the country have struggled or closed permanently during the COVID-19…
-
The Delaware Tourism Office unveiled an interactive “trail” of new murals throughout the state Monday. Visitors to the nine murals located from Wilmington…
-
AARP has awarded a $20,000 Community Challenge Grant to the Delaware Children’s Museum (DCM) in Wilmington. “It is a grant that AARP awards to various…
-
The Wilmington Riverfront is offering events for all ages to celebrate ringing in 2020 next week.There will be multiple skating sessions at the Horizon…
-
The Delaware Children’s Museum is partnering with the City of Wilmington for its October Art Loop this week. The Wilmington Art Loop is held on the first…
-
The Delaware College Investment Plan (529 Plan) and the State Treasurer’s Office are offering free admission to the Delaware Children’s Museum this week.…