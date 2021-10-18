-
Delaware opened registration for second vaccine doses to those who received their first shot on or before on January 18th Thursday.Hours after beginning…
Delaware Technical Community College announced Wednesday it will continue conducting most courses online during the spring semester. Del Tech joined most…
Colleges and universities in Delaware are taking a hit from the coronavirus outbreak. Just how big financial losses will be depends on whether schools are…
Delaware Tech is opening a new location in Middletown.It’s the latest addition to the statewide public community college—halfway between its Dover and…
Delaware Technical Community College has received a $100,000 grant from Highmark Delaware’s Blueprints for the Community.The latest Highmark funding will…
There’s a new addition to Delaware Tech’s Stanton Campus.Del Tech has hired General Frank Vavala as a veterans advocacy specialist.The former Adjutant…
With tethered drones soaring arcing and hovering overhead, business and government officials and Delaware Technical Community College students got a…
Delaware Technical & Community College unveiled plans to introduce a bachelor’s degree in nursing Tuesday. School president Mark Brainard made the…