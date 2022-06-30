Delaware Tech opens Veterans Resource Center on its Wilmington campus

Delaware Tech’s Wilmington campus has opened its Veterans Resource Center.

The center is supported by a grant from the Navient Community Fund, and this is the second Del Tech campus with a Veterans Resource Center supported by Navient philanthropy.

The other center opened in 2016 at the Dover campus.

Dr. Lora Johnson is Delaware Tech’s Vice President and Campus Director at the Wilmington Campus, and she says what the Veterans Resource Center will do.

"This is a center that pretty much provides a lounge for students with military ties or veterans so that they can study and connect,” said Johnson. “It serves as a meeting space for our student organization known as VIP which is a Veterans Inspiring Progress student organization that offers support and networking opportunities for the campus veteran community."

Johnson notes the importance of this is that Delaware Tech is designated as a military friendly school, and they’re committed to helping veterans achieve their educational goals.

She says the center is part of some resource requirements for veterans for being a military friendly school.

"A space to allow them to connect, collaborate, just have some quiet time, some inside space. There's some lounge areas, there's some areas for work study stations, there's a coffee station with a water cooler," said Johnson.

Delaware Tech also offers other resources and services to veterans including a director of military and veteran affairs who coordinates college initiatives statewide and a priority of services including course registration.