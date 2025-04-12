The Office of Highway Safety seeks community involvement in planning highway safety investments

The Delaware Office of Highway Safety hosts four town halls over the next month.

The town hall events are inspired by improved crash and fatality data since OHS’ 2023 town hall series which led to the “Safer Roads Delaware” initiative.

Meghan Niddrie is the community relations officer for the Delaware Office of Highway Safety, and she says traffic fatality numbers have especially improved in the last year.

"So we have seen some positive improvements in traffic fatalities. There's been a 24% decrease in fatalities since last year, which is a positive trend, but we still have a lot of work to do," said Niddrie.

OHS encourages residents to attend to discuss safety with the OHS team and local law enforcement.

"So the town halls are for OHS to engage with the public and get feedback on traffic safety concerns and help plan future initiatives on messaging and how to change driver behavior,” said Niddrie. “We'll have four different town hall events, one in each county, and then we'll even have a virtual one for those that can't make it in person."

The town halls will be at Del Tech campuses in each county - April 15 in Dover, April 23 in Georgetown, and May 5 at the Stanton Campus with the virtual town hall on April 30.

Each starts at 6 pm, and registration is requested but not required. You can register at saferroadsde.com.