Former Delaware House Speaker Lonnie George has died

Former Delaware Tech president and Delaware House Speaker Lonnie George has died.

Orlando “Lonnie” George, Jr passed away Monday surrounded by family according to his obituary. He was 78.

George had a long career at Del Tech starting as a math teacher in 1969. He later became department chair, assistant to the campus director, dean of instruction, assistant campus director, vice president, and campus director.

He became Del Tech’s president in 1995, serving in that role for 19 years.

As an elected official, George served on Wilmington City Council from 1972-1974, then was elected to the Delaware House holding a seat from 1974-1995 including a stint as Speaker of the House.

A viewing for family and friends will be held on June 3 from 4-8 pm at the Carriage House at Rockwood, burial will be private.

There will also be a celebration of his life at the Orlando J. George Wilmington campus of Del Tech on June 6 from 5-7 pm.