DART First State

A new DART bus service is coming to Sussex County later this month.The Delaware Transit Corporation (DTC) launches its DART Connect pilot program in…
Changes in service and fares are coming to DART bus service statewide in February.After receiving rider feedback at several community meetings and a…
DART’s daily Beach Bus service returns just ahead of the July 4th holiday.The Beach Bus service starts Monday, June 29, and buses will operate frequently…
The new Wilmington Transit Center opened Sunday during a tough time for public transit. The $10 million facility is the new transfer point for most buses…
The Delaware Transit Corporation (DTC) is relaunching the DART Adopt-A-Shelter program. The Adopt-A-Shelter program seeks community groups to “adopt” bus…
A big change is coming to DART’s Rehoboth Park and Ride this summer.Starting May 18, 2020 - as the busy beach season gets underway - people parking at the…
Changes are coming to some DART bus routes this spring. The anticipated opening of the new Wilmington Transit Center in May will bring changes to some bus…
It’s that time again - DART’s annual, week-long, “Stuff the Bus” Thanksgiving Food Drive kicks off on Monday:This is the 22nd year for “Stuff the Bus.”…
The busy summer tourism season begins in just over a week with Memorial Day, and DART is ramping up its related service. DART’s daily beach bus service…
The Delaware Transit Corporation (DTC) has launched a new campaign highlighting its employees. It’s a called the “Heart of DART.”And DTC’s chief customer…