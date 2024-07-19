© 2024 Delaware Public Media
International IT outage closes Delaware DMV's

Delaware Public Media | By Abigail Lee
Published July 19, 2024 at 5:05 PM EDT
Trucks park in a lot beside a highway.
DelDOT traffic camera
Traffic cameras throughout the state are down due to the outage, according to DelDOT.

A worldwide IT outage is affecting Delaware, causing some state services to close or experience delays.

The Division of Motor Vehicles was hit the hardest by the outage — computer and phone systems are offline and Delaware DMV’s are closed Friday as a result.

Traffic cameras throughout the state are also down, according to DelDOT, but public safety services are running normally.

DelDOT’s director of community relations C.R. McLeod says the state is currently working to restore internet access to those with Microsoft operating systems and get employees back online.

He adds that DART’s public transportation services are still running today.

“We are having some delays and there have been some difficulties between the phone and computer systems, but things are getting back and operational at this time,” McLeod said.

An official statement from the governor’s office says this was not a cyber attack.

“It’s Friday, so with state offices closed through the weekend, our expectation would be that we’d be able to restore normal operations by Monday,” McLeod said.

State IT experts continue to work on the issue.
