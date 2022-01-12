DART now dealing with COVID-related driver shortages

COVID-related bus driver shortages are not limited to schools.

Driver shortages are prompting DART to reduce its weekday schedule beginning Thursday.

The temporary changes will effect Routes 5, 6, 8, 18, 20, 31, 35, 43, 52, 53, 63, and 301.

DART’s weekend service is not affected and will operate at normal levels.

Statewide Paratransit services will also continue to operate normal hours as will the Reservations call center.

The mask mandate for all riders and operators remains in effect, and bus capacity has been restricted - with no standees allowed.

Updated route schedules are available at DartFirstState.com.