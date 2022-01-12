© 2022
Delaware Headlines

DART now dealing with COVID-related driver shortages

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published January 12, 2022 at 3:20 PM EST
1200px-DART_First_State_bus_914_at_Christiana_Mall.jpg

COVID-related bus driver shortages are not limited to schools.

Driver shortages are prompting DART to reduce its weekday schedule beginning Thursday.

The temporary changes will effect Routes 5, 6, 8, 18, 20, 31, 35, 43, 52, 53, 63, and 301.

DART’s weekend service is not affected and will operate at normal levels.

Statewide Paratransit services will also continue to operate normal hours as will the Reservations call center.

The mask mandate for all riders and operators remains in effect, and bus capacity has been restricted - with no standees allowed.

Updated route schedules are available at DartFirstState.com.

Delaware HeadlinesDART First StateDARTStaffing shortagebus routescovid
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
