Both of Delaware’s major universities will require students to be vaccinated in order to return to campus this fall. Delaware State University announced…
New Castle County and Delaware State University cut the ribbon on the new genomics testing lab on the DSU’s Wilmington campus. New Castle County used $5.5…
Delaware State University considers its fall semester amid the pandemic a success.College enrollment was down this fall across the country. But enrollment…
Delaware’s Division of Public Health announced a data breach Sunday.The breach involved approximately 10,000 people’s information, but officials say there…
New Castle County and Delaware State University announce their plan for a COVID-19 testing facility at DSU’s Kirkwood Highway campus. The county will use…
Even as COVID-19 cases grow in Delaware, universities plan to have more students in class on campus this spring. Delaware State University became the…
Schools in the First State are largely operating in a hybrid mode – a mix of in-person and remote learning. But keeping them in that mode or eventually…
The state continues efforts to make testing for COVID-19 as accessible as possible, and return results quicker. Delaware Emergency Management Agency…
Starting Monday, state coronavirus testing sites will be fixed rather than mobile. State officials announced the change earlier this week, saying the…
Delaware’s largest university reports 66 cases of the coronavirus since classes started last week. All but one of the University of Delaware’s cases are…