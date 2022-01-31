Highmark to provide at-home COVID antigen tests for no up-front costs

Highmark customers have additional options to receive over the counter COVID antigen tests.

Highmark is already complying with federal guidelines to reimburse its members for the cost of over the counter tests, and now is offering an option that will provide tests with no up-front costs.

"We're using our in-network pharmacies. Those claims will be processed under a prescription drug benefit," said Highmark vice president of Provider Strategy Bob Wanovich. "Members should use their insurance card, their prescription drug card, and if they do have questions a couple ways they can get answers to those questions and get details. One is to go to the website on the back of their card. They can always call the customer service number on the back of their card, or there's detailed information on highmarkanswers.com," said Wanovich.

The tests are for individual use, and Wanovich said you should confirm if the tests provided are suitable for meeting to return to work or school requirements.

"I would suggest people check with their work and their school to find out what is an acceptable test before they go and obtain the over the counter test," said Wanovich.

Highmark is reimbursed up to eight over the counter tests per month.

Wanovich said their customers can go to the same pharmacy they get their prescriptions filled and use their insurance cards.

"This is the same pharmacy network that individuals have today so if they already have a relationship with a pharmacy and they're used to getting their prescriptions they can go to that same pharmacy but they can use any in-network pharmacy,” said Wanovich.

All customers need to do is take tests to the pharmacy counter and show their Highmark card to have it processed through their pharmacy benefit. People with a separate pharmacy benefit card need to show that.

Highmark will also continue to reimburse tests purchases using a claim form.

