Sen. Coons tests positive for COVID-19

Sen. Chris Coons says he tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday night.

His positive test comes amid a wave of infections in the U.S. Congress. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker also announced they tested positive this week, along with Rep. Jason Crow.

Coons says he’s currently experiencing minimal symptoms, and undergoes testing regularly to catch infection like this.

Like many other Americans facing breakthrough infections from the Omicron variant, Coons is spending his holidays isolating from family and friends.

Coons urges folks to get vaccinated and, if eligible, get their booster shot to help prevent serious infection or hospitalization from the virus.

In Delaware, around 60 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, and around 20 percent of the population has gotten a booster shot.

The average number of new cases per day continues to rise, rapidly approaching numbers seen last holiday season. The seven day average for new cases in the First State currently stands at around 734.

Roman Battaglia is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.