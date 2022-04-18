DPH opens COVID testing and treatment in one location

Delaware launches a COVID-19 Test-to-Treat program combining testing and treatment in one location.

The federal initiative launched last week, and it’s designed to be a one stop shop for those seeking diagnosis and treatment of COVID within five days of showing symptoms.

Anyone with COVID symptoms can find a Test-to-Treat site, and follow that facility’s directions to schedule an appointment or - where permitted - walk-up.

Patients will receive a rapid test, and if it’s positive, then meet with an on-site health care provider to discuss treatment options.

Dr. Michael Coletta is the chief physician for Delaware’s Division of Public Health. He says there are a couple of options.

"They can then also potentially be started immediately on a therapy over the counter by mouth treatment for COVID-19, and there are currently two treatment options available one being Paxlovid and the other one Molnupiravir. And those are the two options as of right now for the Test-to-Treat program," says Coletta.

And those medications can be taken at home.

Coletta says you can only take those medications in the early stages of showing symptoms.

"You have to be treated within the first five days of symptoms. So it's not something that you could be treated with late in your course of COVID-19, but these are two options that have been given emergency use authorization by the FDA for early treatment of COVID-19," says Coletta.

Currently, Newark Urgent Care is the only Test-to-Treat site, the goal is to add sites in Kent County and Sussex County by the end of the month.