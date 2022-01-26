UD reminds students and staff of requirements for semester beginning Feb. 7

The University of Delaware sets its requirements for students to return to campus while also planning virtual classes the first week of the semester.

When students return to start the spring semester on February 7 they should prepare for online classes that first week and face-to-face instruction for the remainder of the semester.

Everyone must also get tested before arriving on campus, and upload their COVID booster documentation to the UD Health Portal. They have until February 1 to do so.

UD media relations manager Peter Bothum notes even though the first week of classes will be online, campus buildings, including dorms, will be open.

"Residence halls will be operating in full capacity, and then services and facilities like Morris Library, the gyms and student centers will also be operational," said Bothum. "And then students who plan to use them must complete pre-arrival testing before accessing any campus facility."

All faculty and staff members, in Student Life, Athletics and Recreation and other student-facing offices are required to be up-to-date with COVID vaccinations including booster when eligible or submit an exemption request.

The university is also asking everyone to wear a proper, well-fitted face mask indoors, and in crowded settings outdoors.

And Bothum says the university will provide masks.

"Students living in residence halls will receive KN95 masks through their residence halls and then students living off campus, when they arrive, can pick up masks at Trabant University Center, the Perkins Student Center, the Morris Library and the Carpenter Sports Building," said Bothum.

UD will also make surgical masks available.

UD will offer asymptomatic COVID PCR testing Mondays through Thursdays at Harker ISE Lab and Clayton Hall.

Meanwhile, Student Health Services has symptomatic COVID testing available for students Mondays through Fridays by appointment only (302-831-2226).

