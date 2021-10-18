-
The City of Seaford has alerted residents that one of its wells exceeded the EPA’s limit for radium. Radium is a naturally-occurring radioactive metal…
Staffing shortages in Delaware’s city governments manifest as they compete with private businesses. The City of Milford is facing high vacancy rates…
Amazon is extending its footprint into Southern Delaware. This latest Amazon fulfillment center planned in Seaford will be its first in southern Delaware.…
The first phase of a new park project is underway in the City of Seaford.Ground was broken last week on phase one of the revitalization of the old J.B.…
A new website is providing Seaford-area residents with information on proposed flood risk mapping revisions. DNREC wants Seaford residents to see some…
School tax referendums were approved in the Smyrna and Indian River School Districts earlier this month. And now, residents in the Seaford School District…
The City of Seaford is considering shutting down its 911 dispatch center in an effort to save money. The Seaford City Council plans to discuss…
The town of Dagsboro is getting a new police chief. Seaford Police Lieutenant Steven Flood takes over as Dagsboro police chief on Monday, Aug. 5.Flood…
Just over 300 residents cast their ballots in Saturday’s Seaford City Council election with just one seat up for grabs.Matt MacCoy beat contender Jose…
The City of Seaford has hired its new police chief. The Mayor and Council voted Tuesday night to give Marshall Craft, Jr., the job.Craft comes from…