Nanticoke Crossing Park to see added amenities

The Sussex County Land Trust breaks ground on upgrades to Nanticoke Crossing Park.

The park is on a 41-acre parcel the Sussex County Land Trust acquired a few years ago.

The Trust received state funding over the summer to start working on the park’s masterplan, which includes a frisbee golf course, a kayak and canoe launch and a network of hiking trails.

The park’s first trail is officially open to the public.

There are almost 5 thousand acres of protected land in the same area along the Nanticoke, according to the Trust’s executive director Mark Chura.

“This piece here allows us to expand the use of the public for other other purposes in recreational aspects, so we're excited to be able to do that.”

Seaford Mayor Matt McCoy said he’s excited to offer more outdoor attractions in town.

“This is a collective effort by a lot of people – county, state. Anything we do to preserve wildlife in our area is very important.”

The first round of improvements are expected to be completed in late spring or summer. The kayak launch will take a few years to be installed. The Trust should have an idea of total project costs by the middle of next year.