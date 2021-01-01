Rebecca Baer was born in Wilmington and grew up in Lancaster County, PA.

She comes to Delaware Public Media from The Florida Channel in Tallahassee where she covered state government and produced documentary features for the series, Florida Crossroads.

After graduating from Boston University, she started her career as a reporter for Blue Ridge Cable-11 in Ephrata, PA and later covered local news for WTXL-TV in Tallahassee.

Rebecca enjoys traveling and genealogy. She looks forward to doing more research on her family’s Delaware roots.