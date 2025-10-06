Delaware’s Congressional Delegation calls out Republican leadership as shutdown continues

As the blame game continues over the federal government shutdown, Delaware’s Congressional Delegation explains what Democrats are fighting for in Washington.

As the shutdown continues with no end seemingly in sight, Delaware’s Congressional Delegation discussed their fight for healthcare access in the continuing resolution debate.

While Republicans with President Trump’s support have offered multiple continuing resolutions to open government, Democrats vote against them

In the U.S. Senate, Democrat support is necessary because 60 votes are needed to pass the resolution.

The main sticking point for Democrats is expiring Affordable Care Act tax credits. They say if they are not renewed many Americans face higher costs as soon as this month.

Republicans argue Democrats are fighting for health care for illegal aliens. Sen. Chris Coons and Rep. Sarah McBride say that’s a lie.

"You cannot get access to these 3 national healthcare programs. Medicare, Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act unless you are here legally," said Coons. "And I would just add and put an exclamation point on this, and nothing in our proposals or asks changes that fact," said McBride.

Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester adds that the GOP’s constituents will feel the pain too with healthcare costs rising, and she says distorting facts won’t help anyone.

"This is not a normal situation. This is not business as usual. This is not simply like a policy fight,” said Blunt Rochester. “The cuts that we are seeing to Americans' healthcare are imminent. We are literally on the brink of something that could be catastrophic for so many families."

Coons points out a number of major insurance companies in Delaware have announced rate increases with some being between 25% and 35%. He adds some other states are seeing 100% increases.

McBride called the shutdown avoidable and accuses President Trump and Congressional Republicans of being so committed to cutting healthcare they’re willing to shut down the government.

McBride adds Democrats from day 1 have been willing to negotiate to keep the government open and address healthcare while Republican leadership has refused to take part in real conversations.