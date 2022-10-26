Former Wilmington City Councilwoman Loretta Walsh has died

Former Wilmington City Council Member Loretta Walsh has died weeks after stepping down from her council position for health reasons.

Walsh served two stints on council from 1985 to 1997, and then again from 2004 until earlier this month.

She sent her formal resignation letter to City Council President Trippi Congo nearly two years into her 8th term citing health reasons for stepping down.

In a statement Mayor Mike Purzycki offered condolences to Walsh’s family, noting it was a blessing that Walsh was honored at last week’s City Council meeting.

Wilmington City Council released a statement expressing their sadness, but praising Walsh as someone who used her strong voice to become Council’s first elected woman to serve as an at-large member.

The statement touted Walsh as a voice for women, a trailblazer for women in the community and politics, and a voice for the voiceless - as well lauding her ability to fight fiercely for issues, while still bringing compassion and care into politics.

Sen. Chris Coons also remembered Walsh in a statement - praising Walsh’s work fighting for others as well as caring and giving to the community.

Walsh is survived by her daughter Robin and her family.

Walsh’s at-large seat on council is still vacant with applicants having until November 10 to apply.

The city of Wilmington’s flag located in the front of the Redding City County building is flown at half-staff in honor of Walsh.