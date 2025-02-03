Freeze on funding and USAID among topics discussed by DE congressional delegation, governor, and AG

Delaware’s Congressional delegation, Governor and Attorney General vow to continue fighting any proposed funding freeze ordered by President Trump.

While the original order issued by the President was stopped for now by a temporary restraining order in court, Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings says the fight is not over, calling the order bad policy and illegal.

Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester agrees the president's actions are illegal.

"It is unconstitutional to put a pause on these federal grants and loans, and it will have very real and devastating impacts across our communities, our state, and our nation if it does go into effect,” said Blunt Rochester. “It would threaten access to everything from life saving medical care, to housing, to food and childcare assistance, to programs that heat homes, administer veterans care, improve access to clean drinking water and more."

Gov. Matt Meyer notes the proposed freeze and resulting confusion - along with new tariffs - creates uncertainty that makes building the next state budget challenging.

Rep. Sarah McBride adds that she’s been traveling up and down the state the last week as the House has been out of session, and she says that the top issue she’s heard from Delawareans is the attempt to freeze programs and services in the First State. McBride says she’s been to senior center and healthcare facilities while also meeting people from all backgrounds and political parties.

Jennings says the restraining order obtained by 23 Democratic attorneys general in a Rhode Island court has prohibited the federal government from cutting federal funding to states including Delaware.

Jennings adds the next step is seeking a preliminary injunction, and ultimately permanent injunction.

Another battle brewing in Washington is over the U.S. Agency for International Development.

USAID headquarters has been closed as the fight to keep the agency open continues.

The agency which distributes U.S. foreign aid and humanitarian assistance has been targeted by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency or DOGE.

USAID was formed in 1961 by President John F. Kennedy, but President Trump has alleged fraud without proof in the agency. He has put Secretary of State Marco Rubio in charge of USAID for now.

Senator Chris Coons says DOGE is acting illegally.

"Where teams from DOGE, which is not officially a part of the federal government, who lacks security clearance or clear authorization have broken into or entered different computer and software systems at USAID at the Department of the Treasury and have accessed allegedly a very wide range of personal information of Americans and frozen contractor payments around the world," said Coons.

Coons notes the freeze on USAID funding for foreign aid and development continues.

Coons, Blunt Rochester, McBride, Meyer, and Jennings all spoke on Monday.