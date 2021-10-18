-
Next week, the State of Delaware joins the Delaware Heritage Commission to launch a series of forums on Black history in the First State.The first of…
-
Legislation requiring schools in Delaware to implement curriculum on Black History for all students advances out of the Senate Education Committee. "I…
-
Some state lawmakers are pushing for Delaware to join a growing of number of states requiring more substantial Black history education in schools.And when…
-
House lawmakers passed a bill requiring Black history education in public schools.State Rep. Sherry Dorsey Walker’s (D-Wilmington) bill calls fo public…
-
Wilmington City Council wants Black history to be taught to all public school students. Council members unanimously passed a resolution Thursday…
-
Last Sunday, the Oscar for Best Picture went to “Green Book.”The film is based on a true story about a working-class Italian-American man who gets a job…
-
Summer is the time many families hit the road - heading to the beach and elsewhere. But many vacation destinations like Rehoboth Beach weren’t always a…
-
The city of Newark is partnering with the NAACP and University of Delaware on a historic preservation project.They’ll be collecting oral history accounts…
-
March’s History Matters featured an image of Estella’s Beauty Shop on Wilmington's East Side from 1939. Here in April, we focus on the man behind that…
-
Dover’s Johnson Victrola Museum will be featuring some historic love songs in time for Valentine's Day.While the Victor Talking Machine Company – founded…