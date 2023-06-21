© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Politics & Government

Rep. Sherry Dorsey Walker announces campaign for Lt. Governor

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published June 21, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT
State Rep. Sherry Dorsey Walker announces bid for Lt. Governor in 2024 on June 19, 2023.
Sherry Dorsey Walker
/
State Rep. Sherry Dorsey Walker announces bid for Lt. Governor in 2024 on June 19, 2023.

State Rep. Sherry Dorsey Walker is launching another bid for Lt. Governor.

Dorsey Walker says her Monday announcement on Juneteenth was symbolic as she played a key role in helping pass bills making Juneteenth a state holiday as well as legislation requiring schools to teach Black history

She was first elected to the state House of Representatives in the 3rd District in 2018, following her time on Wilmington City Council in the city’s 6th District.

Dorsey Walker explains why she’s running for Lt. Gov.

"And I feel like with the gift that God has given me and with my experience that I can do that job and do it well,” said Dorsey Walker. “Be able to give people second chances as the chair of the Board of Pardons as well as being able to assist however I can up and down the state as it pertains to agriculture as it pertains to economic opportunity."

She adds access to quality housing and voting are two other topics she feels strongly about.

Dorsey Walker ran in 2016 finishing in second among six candidates to current Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long in the Democratic primary.

Dorsey Walker says she learned from that campaign.

"One of the main things that I was able to gain from the previous election where I came in a very close second is listening to people hearing the needs of our constituents up and down the state and really working feverishly to find amicable resolution," said Dorsey Walker.

Current Lt. Gov. Hall-Long is term-limited and can’t run for re-election, but is expected to make a bid for Governor.

Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
