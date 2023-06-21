Rep. Sherry Dorsey Walker announces campaign for Lt. Governor

State Rep. Sherry Dorsey Walker is launching another bid for Lt. Governor.

Dorsey Walker says her Monday announcement on Juneteenth was symbolic as she played a key role in helping pass bills making Juneteenth a state holiday as well as legislation requiring schools to teach Black history

She was first elected to the state House of Representatives in the 3rd District in 2018, following her time on Wilmington City Council in the city’s 6th District.

Dorsey Walker explains why she’s running for Lt. Gov.

"And I feel like with the gift that God has given me and with my experience that I can do that job and do it well,” said Dorsey Walker. “Be able to give people second chances as the chair of the Board of Pardons as well as being able to assist however I can up and down the state as it pertains to agriculture as it pertains to economic opportunity."

She adds access to quality housing and voting are two other topics she feels strongly about.

Dorsey Walker ran in 2016 finishing in second among six candidates to current Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long in the Democratic primary.

Dorsey Walker says she learned from that campaign.

"One of the main things that I was able to gain from the previous election where I came in a very close second is listening to people hearing the needs of our constituents up and down the state and really working feverishly to find amicable resolution," said Dorsey Walker.

Current Lt. Gov. Hall-Long is term-limited and can’t run for re-election, but is expected to make a bid for Governor.