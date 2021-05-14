© 2021
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Delaware Black Student Coalition offers its perspective on teaching Black history

Delaware Public Media | By Roman Battaglia
Published May 14, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT
delaware_black_student_coalition_interview.png
Delaware Public Media
/

Some state lawmakers are pushing for Delaware to join a growing of number of states requiring more substantial Black history education in schools.

And when drafting her bill, State Rep. Sherry Dorsey Walker looked to the community it will affect most - public school students.

Delaware Public Media’s Roman Battaglia caught up with two students from the Delaware Black Student Coalition to get their thoughts on legislation - and their contribution to writing it.

On the House floor last month, some Republicans fought against the effort, calling it divisive and arguing it would further divide America along racial lines.

 

But members of the Delaware’s Black Student Coalition disagree.  St. Georges Tech senior Tariah Hyland helped found the group this year.

 

“The division right now is being perpetrated through the curriculum, perpetrating ideas of white supremacy which is the division, which is the divide — and if anything is closing the divide and unifying us because what we’re learning is not okay,” she says.

 

Hyland says at her school, kids only learn about Black history in reference to slavery and civil rights, and don’t hear about changemakers, inventors or other aspects of Black culture and society.

Tags

EducationBlack historydelaware black student coalitionblack history curriculum
Roman Battaglia
Roman Battaglia grew up in Portland, Ore, and now reports for Delaware Public Media as a Report For America corps member. He focuses on politics, elections and legislation activity at the local, county and state levels.
See stories by Roman Battaglia
Related Content
Load More