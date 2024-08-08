Voices Heard: Lewes Historical Museum hosts exhibition on Lewes' Black community

An exhibition on the Black community in Lewes is on display at the Lewes Historical Museum.

Voices Heard is a collaboration between the Lewes Historical Society and the African American Heritage Commission of Lewes.

Close to 50% of Lewes’ population in 1800 were people of color, with 30% as Free Black and 17% as enslaved individuals. Now, less than 1% of Lewes are people of color.

It’s important to interact with history and communities in several ways, Jose Marcos Salaverria, the Lewes Historical Society director of education, said.

“The audio and the visual not only preserve the people's stories, but they preserve the places that they visited, that they lived, that they worked, that they celebrated,” Salaverria said. “You're speaking of things that are gone but not forgotten.”

Voices Heard, which is the product of three years of research on this community in Lewes, includes a documentary with interviews from several people who can trace their lineage back to Lewes. In the project’s first year, it included oral histories and the second year produced a walking tour.

While researching, Salaverria took advice on his work as a historian from a close friend.

“Let's be honest,” Salaverria said. “In the museum, public history field, there are not enough persons of color voices coming in. So, remember that it's not about you, that you are sharing someone else's story, who oftentimes, if not themselves, their ancestors have been prevented from sharing this story.”

Salaverria presented the documentary to a few hundred middle schoolers since its premiere June 30, 2023 and hopes to have the exhibit travel.

Voices Heard opened in April and will continue to feature at the museum through the end of the year.

More information on Voices Heard can be found at Lewes Historical Society’s website.