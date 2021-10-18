-
The state recently reported a large-scale case of animal cruelty. A 75-year-old Laurel woman was recently arraigned in JP Court in Georgetown on 35 counts…
-
The state’s Office of Animal Welfare arrested in Camden-Wyoming woman last week in connection with one Delaware’s largest animal abuse cases ever.182 cats…
-
Delaware’s Congressional delegation is supporting legislation that aims to protect some horses from painful tactics to win awards at horse shows.The…
-
Two First State animal shelters have stopped accepting stray animals. Last year, the state approved a $6.5 million contract with the Brandywine Valley…
-
Motorists on Route 1 near the Delaware Seashore State Park spotted something amiss on Monday morning: a harbor seal stranded on the shoulder. The Marine…
-
Delaware's new state-run animal welfare office is launching Jan. 1, along with an online lost and found pet registry. The new Delaware Animal Services…
-
The state is taking over some animal welfare and pet services sooner than expected under the new header of Delaware Animal Services. Hetti Brown is…
-
This fall, animal control services will be terminated across all three counties. In a 14-1 vote Monday, the board of the First State Animal Center and the…